Abstract

The cognitive control network (CCN) is an important network responsible for performing and modulating executive functions. In adolescents, alcohol use has been associated with weaker cognitive control, higher reward sensitivity, and later-in-life alcohol problems. Given that the CCN continues to develop into young adulthood, it is important to understand relations between early alcohol use, the CCN, and reward networks. Participants included individuals 18-23 years without alcohol use disorder. Based upon self-reported age of first alcoholic drink, participants were split into two groups: Early (onset) Drinkers (first drink < age 18, N = 52) and Late (onset) Drinkers (first drink > age 18, N = 44). All participants underwent an 8-minute resting-state fMRI scan. Seed regions of interest included the anterior dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC), amygdala, and ventral striatum. Early Drinkers demonstrated significant reduced connectivity of CCN regions, including bilateral anterior DLPFC, compared to Late Drinkers. There were no significant differences between Early and Late Drinkers in connectivity between reward and CCN regions. These results suggest that individuals who begin drinking alcohol earlier in life may have alterations in the development of the CCN; however, longitudinal research is necessary to determine whether lower connectivity precedes or follows early alcohol use, and any other relevant factors.

