Nielsen A, Azra KK, Kim C, Dusing GJ, Chum A. Soc. Sci. Med. 2023; 325: e115896.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37084702
BACKGROUND: While self-reported data shows that lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LBG) individuals have a greater suicide-related behaviours (SRB) risk, little is known about how rurality may amplify SRB risk associated with sexual minority status. Sexual minority individuals in rural areas may experience unique stressors due to stigma and a lack of LGB-specific social and mental health services. Using a population-representative sample linked to clinical SRB outcomes, we examined whether rurality modifies the association between sexual minority status and SRB risk.
Canada; Suicide; Ontario; Bisexual; Gay; Lesbian; LGB; Rurality