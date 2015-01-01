Abstract

Much of the prior research on unsafe behaviour has not fully considered the subjective intentionality of behaviour. We attempted to challenge this practice by distinguishing between two forms of unsafe behaviour: unintentional unsafe behaviour and intentional unsafe behaviour. In incorporating these new conceptualizations into the theory of planned behaviour and 24Model, an integrative model was developed to explain how different levels of individual factors, namely, human safety ability and psychological drivers, influence these two forms of unsafe behaviour. Hypotheses were quantitatively tested by employing a meta-analysis of the Chinese coal mining industry. A total of 1057 studies were reviewed, and 79 mutually independent empirical studies remained, covering 28,445 miners from 320 coal mines. The results support our presumptions that unintentional unsafe behaviour is predicted by human safety ability, whereas intentional unsafe behaviour should be mainly predicted by psychological drivers. Additionally, human safety ability has negative effects on psychological drivers. Theoretical contributions to the literature and practical implications for promoting safety in the workplace are discussed.

