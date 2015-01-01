Abstract

This study seeks to establish risk behavior profiles for those who use pedestrian walkways. Herein, the case of a city within a medium-low-income country is studied through a survey, in which sociodemographic factors associated with risky conduct by pedestrian type were emphasized. A quantitative methodology was used, with a non-experimental design and a descriptive scope. A survey was used to register information with 100 pedestrians crossing the street. A Multiple Correspondence Analysis (MCA) was employed to generate pedestrian risk behavior profiles. It was found that road safety education, socioeconomic condition, and gender were variables associated with pedestrian risk incidence profiles. The risks related to said profiles include deviations from, or interruptions in, pedestrian crossing, not checking traffic lights, and crossing in areas prohibited to pedestrians. The road safety education variable suggests that transit authority action should seek a reduction in these types of risk via strategies designed with this type of profile information in mind and oriented toward identifying additional variables that influence risk.

