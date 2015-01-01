Abstract

Identifying strategies and tools for detecting and preventing atypical accident or incident scenarios is a challenging topic. A properly focused classification of existing strategies applicable to atypical scenarios is needed. The objective of this review is to map the applicable strategies underpinning the issue of atypical scenarios and summarise the main methodologies and tools. A scoping review of the literature was conducted based on the six-stage framework developed by Arksey and O'Malley and the modified method used by Colquhoun and colleagues. The PRISMA Extension for Scoping Reviews was used to report the article selection process. Screening of peer-reviews, grey literature databases and reference lists, and manual searches of key content journals were performed. A 2-step screening process was used to reduce the risk of methodological and selection bias of studies. Twenty-seven articles were included. A large proportion (44.4%) of the articles examined the context of the chemical industry. Dynamic risk assessment was the strategy used most. More effort should be made to develop adequate modelling and analysis methods and to handle different types of systems to capture the specific elements of a transversal application.

Language: en