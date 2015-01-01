|
Citation
|
Lügering H, Tepeli D, Sieben A. Safety Sci. 2023; 163: e106123.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although the idea of mass panic is quite common in reports on accidents involving crowds, most experts consider it to be erroneous. In a nutshell, they argue that panic and animalistic behavior of humans are not the main causes of crowd accidents, but that it is rather an organizational issue. However, few of the existing studies have addressed the question of what lay people associate with the term. With our mixed-method study, we sought to shed light on people's underlying ideas and assumptions about mass panic. Additionally, we were interested in how these ideas change using two alternative terms, namely "mass accident" and "mass disaster".
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crowd accidents; Crowd crush; Everyday understanding; Mass panic; Pedestrian dynamics