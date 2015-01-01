Abstract

Organisations have used both Health and safety (H&S) lagging and leading indicators as part of the measures taken to manage H&S. However, in recent years researchers have advocated strongly for the use of leading indicators over lagging indicators. While the use of leading indicators to improve H&S performance is well documented. However, there is no systematic literature reviews of the benefits and challenges relating to their implementation in the construction industry. This study aims to provide an overview of leading indicators as well as to identify the benefits and challenges relating to the implementation of leading indicators in the construction industry. Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) procedure is used to conduct a systematic literature review. Scopus and Google Scholar produced a total of 335 articles. Based on the inclusion and exclusion criteria, 34 articles were considered relevant for review. Content analysis was applied, and the study identified eight benefits (identification of construction accidents, measurement and monitoring, prevention of construction accidents, early warning system, increase compliance with H&S legislations, anonymity and confidentiality, predictions and control measures) and eight challenges (training and communication, leadership and commitment, time and cost, effectiveness and uncertainty, varying definitions, dominance of quantitative indicators, convenience and worker involvement and participation) relating to the implementation of leading indicators. Study findings are critical for increasing construction practitioners and researchers knowledge and understanding of benefits and challenges relating to the implementation of leading indicators.

Language: en