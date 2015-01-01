SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nilsen M, Kongsvik T. Safety Sci. 2023; 163: e106130.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106130

Platform-mediated work (PMW) is an emerging way of organizing work, potentially challenging a sustainable working life. Still, PMW is relatively underexplored within safety science research. This comparative study examines two radically different platforms - food delivery and ICT-related consulting - to identify features of platform-mediated work that have implications for health, safety, and well-being (HSW) and developing a sustainable working life. Based on the Job Demands-Resources perspective, 35 interviews and observations of three digital communities, we identify two factors influencing demands and resources in platform work. The study illustrates the variety in PMW and how personal and contextual factors can moderate adverse consequences. Strategies for aligning PMW to sustainability are proposed.


Gig; Health; Job demands and resources; Platform economy; Platform work; Safety; Sustainability; Well-being

