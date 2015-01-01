CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Luo J, van Grieken A, Zhou S, Fang Y, Raat H. World J. Pediatr. 2023; 19(3): 243-250.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Pediatrics of Zhejiang University)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The impact of stressful life events (SLEs) in early childhood is often ignored. We aimed to examine longitudinal associations between SLEs and psychosocial and general health in preschool children.
Language: en
Keywords
Child health; Preschool children; Stressful life event