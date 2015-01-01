|
Nguyen TH, Shah G, Muzamil M, Ikhile O, Ayangunna E, Kaur R. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(4): e755.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Suicide-related behaviors increasingly contribute to behavioral health crises in the United States (U.S.) and worldwide. The problem was worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for youth and young adults. Existing research suggests suicide-related behaviors are a consequence of bullying, while hopelessness is a more distal consequence. This study examines the association of in-school and electronic bullying with suicide-related behavior and feelings of despair among adolescents, adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics, abuse experience, risk-taking behaviors, and physical appearance/lifestyles.
