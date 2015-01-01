|
AlHazzaa SA, Alwohaibi RN, AlMusailet LI, Alshrefy AJ, Almaimoni RA, Menezes RG. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2023; 94(2): e2023060.
(Copyright © 2023, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)
37092628
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Video gaming has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Video games have been associated with various negative effects on players, such as aggressive behavior and reduced apathy. The present review aims to investigate the association between video games and violence among children and adolescents in the Arab world, while highlighting the influence of the type of video games played, time spent playing, and other possible associated factors.
Language: en
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Male; Violence; Time Factors; Aggression; *Arab World; *Video Games