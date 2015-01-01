|
Allebeck P, Gunnarsson T, Lundin A, Löfving S, Dal H, Zammit S. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
37094811
INTRODUCTION: While evidence strongly supports a causal effect of cannabis on psychosis, it is less clear whether the symptom pattern, clinical course, and outcomes differ in cases of schizophrenia with and without a background of cannabis use.
Language: en
cannabis; schizophrenia; clinical course; psychosis; symptoms