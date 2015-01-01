Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption among young people in schools and communities presents a major problem of public health concern. We determined the predictors of alcohol consumption among adolescents and young adults in Lusaka, Zambia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was adopted. A total of 196 participants took part in the quantitative study. For the qualitative part, there were 13 participants. The study used multistage and purposive sampling methods. A semi-structured questionnaire and in-depth interviews were used. Quantitative data were analysed using STATA version 14. Ordered logistic regression analysis was used to assess the actual predictors, with confidence interval set at 95% and p-value at 0.05. Qualitative data were analysed thematically.



RESULTS: The older age category (20-24) had a greater prevalence of alcohol consumption (63.3%) than the younger age category (36.7%). Age, being employed, unconducive learning environment, limited recreation and sports activities, and adult alcohol drinking culture decreased the odds of consuming alcohol. Limited parental care support increased the odds of alcohol consumption [AOR= 4.21; 95% CI: 1.32-13.45, p=0.015]. Futile alcohol regulatory measures were cited to be contributing to alcohol consumption.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol consumption was highly prevalent among young adults aged 20-24 years. There is need for continuous sensitization on substance abuse and its adverse effects in schools and communities at large. The strengthening, reviewing and amendment of the alcohol regulatory measures and policies should be considered.

