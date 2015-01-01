Abstract

Headforms are widely used in head injury research and headgear assessment. Common headforms are limited to replicating global head kinematics, although intracranial responses are crucial to understanding brain injuries. This study aimed to evaluate the biofidelity of intracranial pressure (ICP) and the repeatability of head kinematics and ICP of an advanced headform subjected to frontal impacts. Pendulum impacts were performed on the headform using various impact velocities (1-5 m/s) and impactor surfaces (vinyl nitrile 600 foam, PCM746 urethane, and steel) to simulate a previous cadaveric experiment. Head linear accelerations and angular rates in three axes, cerebrospinal fluid ICP (CSFP), and intraparenchymal ICP (IPP) at the front, side, and back of the head were measured. The head kinematics, CSFP, and IPP demonstrated acceptable repeatability with coefficients of variation generally being less than 10%. The BIPED front CSFP peaks and back negative peaks were within the range of the scaled cadaver data (between the minimum and maximum values reported by Nahum et al.), while side CSFPs were 30.9-92.1% greater than the cadaver data. CORrelation and Analysis (CORA) ratings evaluating the closeness of two time histories demonstrated good biofidelity of the front CSFP (0.68-0.72), while the ratings for the side (0.44-0.70) and back CSFP (0.27-0.66) showed a large variation. The BIPED CSFP at each side was linearly related to head linear accelerations with coefficients of determination greater than 0.96. The slopes for the BIPED front and back CSFP-acceleration linear trendlines were not significantly different from cadaver data, whereas the slope for the side CSFP was significantly greater than cadaver data. This study informs future applications and improvements of a novel head surrogate.

