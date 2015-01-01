Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of disinfectants and alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHR) to prevent COVID-19 transmission increased in the first wave of the infection. To meet the increased demand, the Iranian Ministry of Health issued an emergency use authorization allowing new manufacturers to enter the market, despite the limited capacity for surveillance of these products during COVID-19. Methanol poisoning outbreaks spread rapidly, and more people died from methanol poisoning than COVID-19 in some cities. The aim of this study was to analyze some ABHRs in the Iranian market to see if (a) ABHRs are standard and suitable for hand antisepsis and (b) contained potentially dangerous toxic alcohols.



METHOD: Between February and March 2020, 64 brands of ABHR were conveniently collected from pharmacies, supermarkets, and shops selling hygienic products and analyzed using Gas Chromatography. World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration guidelines were used to define minimum requirements for ABHR. For estimating the risk for acute methanol poisoning, we assumed a serum methanol concentration of 200 mg/L following ABHR ingestion was sufficient to cause intoxication. This threshold concentration would be achieved in an average 75-kg adult after consuming 8000 mg (or eight grams) methanol in 1-2 h.



RESULTS: The median [IQR] (range) concentration of ethanol, isopropanol, and methanol were 59% v/v [32.2, 68] (0, 99), 0 mg/L [0, 0] (0, 197,961), and 0 mg/L [0, 0] (0, 680,100), respectively. There was a strong negative correlation between methanol and ethanol contents of hand rubbers (r= -0.617, p < 0.001). Almost 47% of ABHRs complied with minimum standards. In 12.5% of ABHRs, high concentrations of methanol were observed, which have no antiseptic properties but could cause acute methanol poisoning if ingested.



CONCLUSION: COVID-19 initiated a policy for distribution and use of ABHR with little control. As ABHR and masks are still accepted preventive measures of the disease, non-standard ABHR compositions may increase the population's risk to both COVID-19 infection and methanol poisoning.

Language: en