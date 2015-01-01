|
Citation
Rafizadeh A, Kolahi AA, Shariati S, Zamani N, Roberts DM, Hassanian-Moghaddam H. Antimicrobial resistance and infection control 2023; 12(1): e42.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
37098641
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The use of disinfectants and alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHR) to prevent COVID-19 transmission increased in the first wave of the infection. To meet the increased demand, the Iranian Ministry of Health issued an emergency use authorization allowing new manufacturers to enter the market, despite the limited capacity for surveillance of these products during COVID-19. Methanol poisoning outbreaks spread rapidly, and more people died from methanol poisoning than COVID-19 in some cities. The aim of this study was to analyze some ABHRs in the Iranian market to see if (a) ABHRs are standard and suitable for hand antisepsis and (b) contained potentially dangerous toxic alcohols.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Hand rubbers; Hand sanitizer; Methanol; Methanol detection; Methanol determination; Methanol intoxication