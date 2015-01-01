SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kelly JT, Wilkes JR, Slobounov SM. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1093/arclin/acad032

PMID

37097732

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Repetitive head impacts (RHIs) experienced during sports are gaining attention due to potential long-term neurological dysfunction, absent of a diagnosed concussion. One area susceptible to dysfunction is vision. The goal of this study was to evaluate changes in visual quality of life (VQOL) and functional vision scores from pre- to post-season among collision and non-collision athletes.

METHODS: The Visual Functioning Questionnaire-25 and Neuro-Ophthalmic Supplement (NOS), as well as functional vision testing (Mobile Universal Lexicon Evaluation System - MULES) were completed pre- and post-season by three groups: collision athletes, non-collision athletes, and minimally active controls (MACs).

RESULTS: There were 42 participants, with 41 (21 male, 20 female) completing both testing sessions, with a mean (standard deviation [SD]) age of 21 (2.46) years (collision group, n = 14; non-collision group, n = 13, MACs, n = 14). Baseline analyses revealed no significant differences between groups for VQOL or MULES scores. However, those with a family history of psychiatric disorder scored significantly worse on NOS. Post-season/follow-up testing revealed no significant differences between groups for VQOL scores. Non-collision athletes significantly improved on the MULES test by 2.46 ± 3.60 (SD) s (35.0 [95% confidence interval, 0.29-4.63]; p = .03). Change score results from pre- to post-season were not significant.

CONCLUSION: Although the groups were not significantly different from one another, non-collision athletes significantly improved MULES scores, whereas collision athletes performed the worst, suggesting exposure to RHIs may impact functional vision. Thus, further evaluation of RHIs and their impact on vision is warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

Sports; Vision; College athletes; Head trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print