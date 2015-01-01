Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Repetitive head impacts (RHIs) experienced during sports are gaining attention due to potential long-term neurological dysfunction, absent of a diagnosed concussion. One area susceptible to dysfunction is vision. The goal of this study was to evaluate changes in visual quality of life (VQOL) and functional vision scores from pre- to post-season among collision and non-collision athletes.



METHODS: The Visual Functioning Questionnaire-25 and Neuro-Ophthalmic Supplement (NOS), as well as functional vision testing (Mobile Universal Lexicon Evaluation System - MULES) were completed pre- and post-season by three groups: collision athletes, non-collision athletes, and minimally active controls (MACs).



RESULTS: There were 42 participants, with 41 (21 male, 20 female) completing both testing sessions, with a mean (standard deviation [SD]) age of 21 (2.46) years (collision group, n = 14; non-collision group, n = 13, MACs, n = 14). Baseline analyses revealed no significant differences between groups for VQOL or MULES scores. However, those with a family history of psychiatric disorder scored significantly worse on NOS. Post-season/follow-up testing revealed no significant differences between groups for VQOL scores. Non-collision athletes significantly improved on the MULES test by 2.46 ± 3.60 (SD) s (35.0 [95% confidence interval, 0.29-4.63]; p = .03). Change score results from pre- to post-season were not significant.



CONCLUSION: Although the groups were not significantly different from one another, non-collision athletes significantly improved MULES scores, whereas collision athletes performed the worst, suggesting exposure to RHIs may impact functional vision. Thus, further evaluation of RHIs and their impact on vision is warranted.

Language: en