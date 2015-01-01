|
Citation
Nguyen T, Ullah S, Looi JC, Allison S, Mulder R, Bastiampillai T. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37092737
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Indigenous suicide prevention is an important focus for national health policies. Indigenous suicide rates in formerly colonial English-speaking countries such as the United States, Australia and New Zealand are considerably higher than the general population, particularly in young males. Given the similarities in their sociocultural history, a time series analysis was conducted to assess recent sex and age trends of suicide in the Indigenous and general populations in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.
Language: en
Keywords
incidence; suicide; mortality; Indigenous; intentional self-harm