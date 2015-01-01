|
Zhang Y, Li S, Xu H, Jin Z, Li R, Zhang Y, Wan Y. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e286.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37098541
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment and problematic mobile phone use are risk factors for depression and anxiety symptoms among college students. However, how the interaction between the two factors affects depression and anxiety has yet to be validated. This study aimed to investigate the independent and interaction effects of childhood maltreatment and problematic mobile phone use on depression and anxiety among college students and explored gender-based differences in these associations.
College students; Gender; Depression; Anxiety; Childhood maltreatment; Interaction; Problematic mobile phone use