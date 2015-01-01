Abstract

Childhood anxiety and depression have been increasing for years, and evidence suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this trend. However, research has examined anxiety and depression primarily as exclusive conditions, overlooking comorbidity. This study examined relationships between the COVID-19 pandemic and anxiety and depression to clarify risk factors for singular and comorbid anxiety and depression in children. Using 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 samples from the National Survey of Children's Health, a nationally representative survey of children aged 0-17 in the United States, associations between the COVID-19 pandemic and child anxiety and depression were examined via survey-weights' adjusted bivariate and multiple regression analyses, controlling for demographic characteristics. The COVID-19 pandemic was associated with higher odds of having comorbid anxiety and depression but not singular anxiety or depression. Female sex, older age, having special healthcare needs, more frequent inability to cover basic needs on family income, and poorer caregiver mental health were associated with having been diagnosed with singular and comorbid anxiety and depression. Children that witnessed or were victims of violence in the neighborhood were also more likely to have comorbid anxiety and depression. Implications for prevention, intervention, and policy are discussed.

