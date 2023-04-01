Abstract

PURPOSE: Despite advances in modern medicine, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are still a major medical problem. Early diagnosis of TBI is crucial for clinical decision-making and prognosis. This study aims to compare the predictive value of Helsinki, Rotterdam, and Stockholm CT scores in predicting the 6-month outcomes in blunt TBI patients.



METHODS: A prospective predictive value study was conducted on blunt TBI patients of 15 years or older. All of them admitted to the surgical emergency department of Shahid Beheshti Hospital in Kashan, Iran from 2020 to 2021 and had abnormal trauma-related findings on brain CT images. The patients' demographic data such as age, gender, history of comorbid conditions, mechanism of trauma, Glasgow coma scale, CT images, length of hospital stay, and surgical procedures were recorded. The Helsinki, Rotterdam, and Stockholm CT scores were simultaneously determined according to the existing guidelines. The included patients' 6-month outcome was determined using the Glasgow outcome scale extended. Altogether 171 TBI patients met the inclusion and exclusion criteria, with the mean age of (44.9 ± 20.2) years. The most patients were male (80.7%), had traffic related injuries (83.1%) and mild TBIs (64.3%). Data were analyzed by SPSS software version 16.0. Sensitivity, specificity, negative/positive predictive value and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve were calculated for each test. The Kappa agreement coefficient and Kuder Richardson-20 were used to compare the scoring systems.



RESULTS: Patients with lower Glasgow coma scale had higher Helsinki, Rotterdam, and Stockholm CT scores and lower Glasgow outcome scale extended scores. Among all the scoring systems, the Helsinki and Stockholm scores showed the highest agreement in predicting patients' outcomes (kappa = 0.657, p < 0.001). The Rotterdam scoring system had the highest sensitivity (90.0%) in predicting death of TBI patients, whereas the Helsinki scoring system had the highest sensitivity (89.8%) in predicting the 6-month outcome in TBI patients.



CONCLUSION: The Rotterdam scoring system was superior in predicting death in TBI patients, whereas the Helsinki scoring system was more sensitive in predicting the 6-month outcome.

