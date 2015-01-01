SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Koizumi Y, Higashitani M, Fukui S, Kodama T, Ito H, Kobayashi D. Cureus 2023; 15(3): e36498.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.36498

37090268

PMC10121260

Concomitant prescriptions of psychotropic drugs such as sleeping pills, antidepressants, and anti-anxiety medications are common. The relationship between the number of psychotropic drug prescriptions and the incidence of drug overdose has not been reported. However, efforts have been made to reduce the number of concomitant prescriptions hoping that fewer prescriptions of multiple drugs will lower the incidence of drug overdoses. Furthermore, among sleeping pills, prescriptions of barbiturates have been gradually decreasing due to the risk of severe side effects and addiction. This report features a case of an overdose of pentobarbital tablets that caused the classic medical triad (impaired consciousness, hypotension, and hypothermia) of barbiturate intoxication under the characteristics of borderline personality disorder.


Language: en

overdose; borderline personality disorder; concomitant prescriptions; pentobarbital; trifecta of barbiturate intoxication

