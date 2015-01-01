Abstract

Firearm injuries are now the leading cause of pediatric mortality in the United States. With the number of firearm injuries increasing at an alarming rate, the American Medical Association (AMA) declared firearm violence a public health crisis. In response to this emerging public health issue, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) developed the STOP THE BLEED training to educate laypersons on how to mitigate acute hemorrhage following gunshot wounds (GSWs) and other ballistic injuries. Stabilization of patients following GSWs is often handled by a multidisciplinary team of trauma and reconstructive surgeons. Here, we describe the history and ongoing role of reconstructive surgeons in preventing and addressing firearm morbidity and mortality. Hand surgeons are uniquely positioned to counsel patients on firearm safety, e.g., educating patients on proper firearm storage away from minors in the home, in an effort to mitigate accidental firearm injury to the upper extremity. As the evolving climate of firearm violence continues to rise, plastic and reconstructive surgeons will continue to play a critical role in restoring form and function among patients afflicted with GSWs.

