Abstract

Hanging is a common method to attempt suicide, which is highly lethal and results in immediate death. Near-hanging refers to those who survive a hanging injury and are able to reach a hospital. Only a few survive such episodes if they are promptly rescued, but they usually die later, which is called delayed death by hanging. Post-obstructive pulmonary oedema is a fatal complication that occurs after the removal of severe upper respiratory tract obstruction. Post-obstructive pulmonary oedema developing in delayed hanging death is not widely reported in the literature. Herein, we describe a case of post-obstructive pulmonary oedema in a 16-year-old girl with a history of attempted suicide by hanging.

