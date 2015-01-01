SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kumar S, Das PK, Jha BN, Chaudhary DK, Sinha S. Cureus 2023; 15(3): e36420.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.36420

37090409

PMC10115357

Abstract

Hanging is a common method to attempt suicide, which is highly lethal and results in immediate death. Near-hanging refers to those who survive a hanging injury and are able to reach a hospital. Only a few survive such episodes if they are promptly rescued, but they usually die later, which is called delayed death by hanging. Post-obstructive pulmonary oedema is a fatal complication that occurs after the removal of severe upper respiratory tract obstruction. Post-obstructive pulmonary oedema developing in delayed hanging death is not widely reported in the literature. Herein, we describe a case of post-obstructive pulmonary oedema in a 16-year-old girl with a history of attempted suicide by hanging.


Language: en

Keywords

attempted suicide; suicide death; delayed death by hanging; delayed hanging death; near hanging; post obstructive pulmonary edema

