Abstract

As rural areas in developing countries are generally more vulnerable to disasters triggered by natural hazards than urban areas, it has become critical to strengthen rural community disaster resilience (CDR) to reduce the disaster risks. Using follow-up interviews, surveys, and secondary data, this study reviewed the "Safe Rural Community" (SRC) program implemented by One Foundation, a Chinese civilian NGO, after the 2013 Lushan earthquake in China. The study focused on five main key resilience elements; networks, infrastructure, institutions, capabilities, and culture. It was found that the SRC program successfully developed standardized, systematic, interrelated, and practical activities, such as local volunteer rescue teams, emergency supplies, disaster reduction training, community emergency plans, and regular emergency rescue drills. Third-party evaluations and a 2022 Lushan earthquake test revealed that this NGO-led, community-based, and team-oriented program had been effective. The SRC program in Lushan, therefore, provides some guidance on the development of effective CDR programs in rural communities in developing countries.

