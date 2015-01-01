|
Raitasalo K, Rossow I, Moan IS, Bye EK, Svensson J, Thor S, Ekholm O, Pisinger V, Arnarsson, Bloomfield K. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37095643
INTRODUCTION: In the 21st century, there has been a decline in alcohol use among adolescents in most Nordic countries, while trends of cannabis use have diverged. We explore how alcohol and cannabis use, respectively, and co-use of the two substances, have changed among Nordic adolescents. Three hypotheses are used to frame the study: (i) cannabis use has substituted alcohol use; (ii) there has been a parallel decline in both substances; and/or (iii) there has been a 'hardening' of users, implying that alcohol users increasingly use cannabis.
Language: en
alcohol use; time trends; cannabis use; co-use; Nordic countries