Abstract

Correct management of infants after minor head trauma is crucial to minimize the risk to miss clinically important traumatic brain injury (ciTBI). Current practices typically involve CT or in-hospital surveillance. Cranial ultrasound (CUS) provides a radiation-free and fast alternative. This study examines the accuracy of radiologist-performed CUS to detect skull fracture (SF) and/or intracranial hemorrhage (ICH). An inconspicuous CUS followed by an uneventful clinical course would allow exclusion of ciTBI with a great certainty. This monocentric, retrospective, observational study analyzed CUS in infants (< 12 months) after minor head trauma at Bern University Children's Hospital, between 7/2013 and 8/2020. The primary outcome was the sensitivity and specificity of CUS in detecting SF and/or ICH by comparison to the clinical course and to additional neuroimaging. Out of a total of 325 patients, 73% (n = 241) had a normal CUS, 17% (n = 54) were found with SF, and ICH was diagnosed in 2.2% patients (n = 7). Two patients needed neurosurgery and three patients deteriorated clinically during surveillance. Additional imaging was performed in 35 patients. The sensitivity of CUS was 93% ([0.83, 0.97] 95% CI) and the specificity 98% ([0.95, 0.99] 95% CI). All false-negative cases originated in missed SF without clinical deterioration; no ICH was missed. Conclusion: This study shows high accuracy of CUS in exclusion of SF and ICH, which can cause ciTBI. Therefore, CUS offers a reliable method of neuroimaging in infants after minor head trauma and gives reassurance to reduce the duration of in-hospital surveillance. What is Known: • Minor head trauma can cause clinically important traumatic brain injury in infants, and the management of these cases is a challenge for the treating physician. • Cranial ultrasound (CUS) is regularly used in neonatology, but its accuracy after head trauma in infants is controversial. What is New: • CUS performed by a trained radiologist can exclude findings related to clinically important traumatic brain injury (ciTBI) with high sensitivity and specificity. It therefore offers reassurance in the management of infants after minor head trauma.

