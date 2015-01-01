Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a disabling and severe psychiatric disorder with a high rate of prevalence, and adolescence is one of the most probable periods for the first onset. The neurobiological mechanism underlying the adolescent MDD remains unexplored.



METHODS: In this study, we examined the cortical and subcortical alterations of neuroanatomical structures and spontaneous functional activation in 50 unmedicated adolescents with MDD vs. 39 healthy controls through the combined structural and resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging.



RESULTS: Significantly altered regional gray matter volume was found at broader frontal-temporal-parietal and subcortical brain areas involved with various forms of information processing in adolescent MDD. Specifically, the increased GM volume at the left paracentral lobule and right supplementary motor cortex was significantly correlated with depression severity in adolescent MDD. Furthermore, lower cortical thickness at brain areas responsible for visual and auditory processing as well as motor movements was found in adolescent MDD. The lower cortical thickness at the superior premotor subdivision was positively correlated with the course of the disease. Moreover, higher spontaneous neuronal activity was found at the anterior cingulum and medial prefrontal cortex, and this hyperactivity was also negatively correlated with the course of the disease. It potentially reflected the rumination, impaired concentration, and physiological arousal in adolescent MDD.



CONCLUSION: The abnormal structural and functional findings at cortico-subcortical areas implied the dysfunctional cognitive control and emotional regulations in adolescent depression. The findings might help elaborate the underlying neural mechanisms of MDD in adolescents.

