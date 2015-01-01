|
Citation
|
Bellows LA, Couturier LE, Dunn LC, Carter JC. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e968046.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37089734
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Experiences of relational bullying (RB) in adolescence are associated with the development of disordered eating. This association may be related to heightened shame resulting from perceived social inferiority, low social rank, and/or negative evaluation by others. Self-compassion may act as a protective factor against the influence of RB on shame and disordered eating. In the current study, we investigated whether shame mediated the relationship between recalled RB and current disordered eating in a sample of young adults. Then, using conditional process analysis, we examined whether the observed mediation was moderated by self-compassion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
young adults; shame; self-compassion; disordered eating; eating disorders; relational bullying; social bullying