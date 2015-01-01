Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since pesticides have been widely used in agricultural production, acute pesticide poisoning (APP) has gradually become a worldwide public health problem. Recently, the number of APP cases has been high in China, and the intentional self-administration of pesticides is the main cause of APP. However, there is a lack of relevant studies on the factors influencing suicidal intent in patients with intentional APP. This study aimed to explore the current situation and influencing factors for suicidal intent among patients with intentional APP.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we enrolled a total of 225 patients with intentional APP admitted to the emergency department of our Grade A comprehensive hospital in Shandong Province between June 2019 and January 2021. Patients were investigated using a health status interview questionnaire, Beck Suicidal Intent Scale, Duke Social Support Index, psychological stress scale, Dickman Impulsivity Inventory, Trait Anxiety Inventory, Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale, and Beck Hopelessness Scale. Descriptive statistics, single-factor analysis, and multiple linear regression were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Suicidal intent scores were collected and averaged (14.23 ± 6.22). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that marital status, residential area, impulsivity, hopelessness, depression, psychological strain, and social support impact suicidal intent.



CONCLUSION: Patients with intentional APP have high suicidal intent. Therefore, different interventions should be tailored to different patients.

