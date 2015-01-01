|
Citation
|
Ma S, Wen Z, Sun L, Zheng Y, Zhang Y, Shi L, Li Y, Yu G, Zhang J, Kan B, Jian X. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1168176.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37089502
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Since pesticides have been widely used in agricultural production, acute pesticide poisoning (APP) has gradually become a worldwide public health problem. Recently, the number of APP cases has been high in China, and the intentional self-administration of pesticides is the main cause of APP. However, there is a lack of relevant studies on the factors influencing suicidal intent in patients with intentional APP. This study aimed to explore the current situation and influencing factors for suicidal intent among patients with intentional APP.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Suicidal Ideation; Suicide, Attempted/psychology; *Pesticides; acute pesticide poisoning; cross-sectional survey; influencing factors; intentional; Stress, Psychological; suicidal intent