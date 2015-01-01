Abstract

BACKGROUND: The continuous intimate partner violence against postpartum women (perinatal partner violence) is an important indicator of severe violence. However, its prevalence estimates remain dissimilar and show a high variability for three mutually exclusive time periods for index birth: before, during, and after pregnancy. Therefore, this study aimed to determine pooled prevalence of continuous violence against postpartum women (VAPW) for the index child.



METHOD: We performed a comprehensive search for PubMed, EMBASE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, POPLINE, Google, and Google Scholar databases. We included studies reporting the prevalence of VAPW for index child. The meta-analysis was conducted using STATA 14 software, and the forest plot was used to present the pooled estimate. Cochrane Q-statistics and І2 were used to assess heterogeneity. Funnel plots, Egger's, and Begg's tests were used to check publication bias.



RESULT: This systematic review and meta-analysis included a total of sixteen studies with a total of 36,758 participants. The overall pooled prevalence of VAPW for the index child was 9.96% (95% CI: 8.30%, 11.59%). The pooled estimate of lifetime VAPW for index child was 29.27% (95% CI: 23.26%, 35.27%). The overall estimates of lifetime physical, sexual, and psychological VAPW were 11.35%, 6.3%, and 14.74% respectively. In Sub-group analysis, the summary estimate was higher for low-middle income countries, 35.07% (95%CI: 10.15%, 59.98%) and low-income countries, 17.40% (95% CI: 14.08%, 20.72%) than for high-income settings (3.27%, 95% CI: 2.18%, 4.37%).



CONCLUSION: Approximately one out of every ten postpartum women experiences ongoing violence for the index child. When compared to postpartum women in high-income countries, a significant proportion of postpartum women in low- and middle-income countries experience continuous violence. This calls for a universal routine screening program in the continuum of care and working proactively on community-level intervention that prevent violence against women.

