|
Citation
|
Buckley C, Brennan A, Kerr WC, Probst C, Puka K, Purshouse RC, Rehm J. Int. J. Alcohol Drug Res. 2022; 10(1): 24-33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Kettil Bruun Society for Epidemiological Research on Alcohol)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37090902
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: While nationally representative alcohol surveys are a mainstay of public health monitoring, they underestimate consumption at the population level. This paper demonstrates how to adjust individual-level survey data using aggregated alcohol per capita (APC) data for improved individual- and population-level consumption estimates. DESIGN AND METHODS: For the period 1984-2020, data on self-reported alcohol consumption in the past 30 days were taken from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) involving participants (18+ years) in the United States (US). Monthly abstainers were reallocated into lifetime abstainers, former drinkers, and 12-month drinkers using the 2005 National Alcohol Survey data. To correct for under-coverage of alcohol use, we triangulated APC and survey data by upshifting quantity (average grams/day) and frequency (drinking days/week) of alcohol use based on national- and state-level APC data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Alcohol drinking; Population health; Survey data; Synthetic populations