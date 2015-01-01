|
Vameghi R, Hoseini SA, Heydarian S, Azadeh H, Gharib M. Iran. J. Child Neurol. 2023; 17(2): 75-91.
37091467
OBJECTIVES: This study aims to design a conceptual model for the effect of various factors on walking ability, participation, and quality of life in children with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy (SDCP) and test it based on field data using path analysis. MATERIALS & METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed on 181 children with SDCP. The following were used to measure each of the variables: the Modified Ashworth Scale, the Micro Manual Muscle Tester, the Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), the Boyd and Graham test, the goniometer, weight and height, the Gross Motor Function Classification System, the Life Habits Questionnaire, and cerebral palsy Quality of Life Questionnaire for Children. The structural model was tested in Amos 17.
Language: en
Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsyو Walking Abilityو Quality of Lifeو Participationو Structural Equations Modeling