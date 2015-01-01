Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to design a conceptual model for the effect of various factors on walking ability, participation, and quality of life in children with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy (SDCP) and test it based on field data using path analysis. MATERIALS & METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed on 181 children with SDCP. The following were used to measure each of the variables: the Modified Ashworth Scale, the Micro Manual Muscle Tester, the Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), the Boyd and Graham test, the goniometer, weight and height, the Gross Motor Function Classification System, the Life Habits Questionnaire, and cerebral palsy Quality of Life Questionnaire for Children. The structural model was tested in Amos 17.



RESULTS: All paths of the proposed model were significant (P <0.05). Among evaluated variables, muscle strength (B = -0.466), balance (B = 0.326), and spasticity (B = 0.143) affected walking ability. Moreover, as an intermediate factor, walking ability affected the subjects' participation (B = -0.819) and quality of life (B = -0.183).



CONCLUSION: Muscle strength, balance, and spasticity are the most influential factors in the walking ability of children with SDCP. Furthermore, walking ability and participation are two critical factors in promoting the quality of life of these children.

Language: en