Journal Article

Citation

Oguz MM, Altinel Acoglu E, Oztek Celebi FZ, Polat E, Yucel H, Sahin S, Akcaboy M, Şenel S. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(2): 451-452.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.18502/ijph.v52i2.11900

PMID

37089162

PMCID

PMC10113566

Abstract

Mercury poisoning is a potentially fatal toxicological emergency. The aim of this study was to describe the demographic and clinical features, treatments and outcomes of patients with elemental mercury poisoning who were admitted to our tertiary children's hospital.

This retrospective, cross-sectional, study was conducted between January 2011 and July 2022 in a tertiary children hospital in Turkey.

The medical records of children hospitalized with mercury exposure were retrospectively reviewed. The study protocol was approved by local Ethics Committee and a written informed consent was obtained from each parent.

The total of 595 inpatients presented with poisoning during the study period. Nineteen of these patients (3.2%) were hospitalized due to mercury exposure. 57.9% (n=11) of the patients were symptomatic. There were no correlations...


Language: en
