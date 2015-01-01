|
Oguz MM, Altinel Acoglu E, Oztek Celebi FZ, Polat E, Yucel H, Sahin S, Akcaboy M, Şenel S. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(2): 451-452.
(Copyright © 2023, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
37089162
Mercury poisoning is a potentially fatal toxicological emergency. The aim of this study was to describe the demographic and clinical features, treatments and outcomes of patients with elemental mercury poisoning who were admitted to our tertiary children's hospital.
Language: en