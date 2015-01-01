|
Li Y, Lin S, Han Y, Sheng J, Wang L, Yang X, Chen J. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37089045
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has garnered growing attention in recent years, and cybervictimization (CV) has been identified as a risk factor for NSSI among adolescents. However, little is known about this association's longitudinal mediating and moderating mechanisms. Guided by the experiential avoidance model, the present study used a short longitudinal design to examine the mediating role of depressive symptoms and the moderating role of emotional reactivity between CV and NSSI.
depressive symptoms; nonsuicidal self-injury; cybervictimization; emotional reactivity; longitudinal design