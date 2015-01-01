Abstract

Pediatric ocular burns carry a risk of permanent vision impairment. This study identifies risk factors that place these patients at high risk of permanent visual complications. A retrospective review was conducted in our academic urban pediatric burn center. All 300 patients under 18 years of age admitted from January 2010 to December 2020 with periorbital or ocular thermal injuries were included. Variables analyzed included patient demographics, burn characteristics, ophthalmology consultation, ocular exam findings, follow up time period, and early and late ocular complications. Etiologies of burn injuries were as follows: 112 (37.5%) scald, 80 (26.8%) flame, 35 (11.7%) contact, 31 (10.4%) chemical, 28 (9.4%) grease, and 13 (4.3%) friction. Overall, 207 (70.9%) patients with ocular burns received an ophthalmology consult. Of these patients, 61.5% had periorbital cutaneous burns and 39.8% had corneal injuries, and only 61 (29.5%) presented for a follow-up visit. Ultimately, 6 had serious ocular sequelae, including ectropion, entropion, symblepharon, and corneal decompensation. While thermal burns involving the ocular surface and eyelid margins are relatively infrequent overall, they carry a small risk of serious to long-term sequelae. Recognizing those at greatest risk, and initiating appropriate early intervention is critical.

