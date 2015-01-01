SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pradanie R, Yunitasari E, Wibawati AR, Abigail W. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2023; 73(Suppl 2): S126-S129.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Pakistan Medical Association)

DOI

10.47391/JPMA.Ind-S2-30

PMID

37096719

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyse the factors associated with the behaviour of teenage girls in terms of preventing a sexual assault.

METHOD: The descriptive, cross-sectional, correlational study was conducted in April 2021 at a senior high school in Cibitung, Bekasi, Indonesia, after approval from the ethics review committee of the Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Airlangga. The sample comprised class X-XII students aged 15- 19 years. Data was collected using a questionnaire. Data was analysed with logistic regression test using SPSS 20.

RESULTS: Of the 139 subjects, 52 (37.4%) were aged 16 years, 58 (41.7%) were in class XII. Significant relationship of behaviour to prevent sexual assault was found with knowledge (p=0.008), attitude (p=0.010) and peer interaction (p=0.007).

CONCLUSIONS: Preventing sexual assault behaviour among girls was found to be related to knowledge, attitude and peer interaction.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; Surveys and Questionnaires; Sexual Behavior; *Sex Offenses; Peer Group; Adolescent, Sex offenses, Violence, Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print