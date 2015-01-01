Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyse the factors associated with the behaviour of teenage girls in terms of preventing a sexual assault.



METHOD: The descriptive, cross-sectional, correlational study was conducted in April 2021 at a senior high school in Cibitung, Bekasi, Indonesia, after approval from the ethics review committee of the Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Airlangga. The sample comprised class X-XII students aged 15- 19 years. Data was collected using a questionnaire. Data was analysed with logistic regression test using SPSS 20.



RESULTS: Of the 139 subjects, 52 (37.4%) were aged 16 years, 58 (41.7%) were in class XII. Significant relationship of behaviour to prevent sexual assault was found with knowledge (p=0.008), attitude (p=0.010) and peer interaction (p=0.007).



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing sexual assault behaviour among girls was found to be related to knowledge, attitude and peer interaction.

