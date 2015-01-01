Abstract

In this article, parents' supernatural beliefs on causes of birth defects were reviewed and discussed from Islamic perspective to draw attention to the importance of supernatural powers in Islamic teachings. Birth defects have been known since ancient ages and many people with different birth defects, who lived in antiquity, have been described. Although reasons for birth defects given in early medieval, 13th, 16th, and 21st centuries medical texts showed differences, numerous people in different cultures of the world have believed the effects of supernatural powers can cause birth defects since early medieval ages. Sixteenth century medical authors associated biomedical explanations with social upheavals and theology in order to understand the individual sins and the signs of the times presented by Allah through malformed human births. However, there is no religious phrase mentioning about causes of birth defects in medical textbooks of the 21st century. Based on the Islamic teachings, we would like to emphasize that supernatural beliefs including "Allah's will and qadar," "a test from Allah," "a punishment from Allah," "nazar (evil eye)," "sihr (magic or sorcery)," and "jinn possession" believed by parents as a cause of birth defects are right, real, and true, and not superstition or misconception. The Quran says "everything is determined by Almighty Allah" and "no kind of calamity can occur, except by the leave of Allah." So, we strongly believe that religious teachings must be integrated into modern medicine. The need for religion is not only for Muslims but also for all people a need of pre-eternity and posteternity. The unfortunate humanity today suffers in great pain from the constant sorrow and disasters of being deprived of the religion blessing.

Language: en