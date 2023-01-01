|
Wastler HM, Lenzenweger MF. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37093673
|
Individuals with schizophrenia are at increased risk for suicide. However, much less is known about suicide risk among individuals with schizotypic features. To address this gap in the literature, the current report examines the relationship between positive schizotypy and suicide risk using five distinct samples. Each of these five studies addresses unique, but complementary, questions regarding the relationship between positive schizotypy and suicide risk. Studies 1 and 2 investigate the cross-sectional relationship between perceptual aberrations and suicidal ideation. Study 3 examines the relationship between suicidal ideation and multiple positive schizotypic features (perceptual aberrations, magical thinking, paranoia, and referential thinking). Study 4 investigates the long-term relationship between perceptual aberrations and suicide risk through a 17-year follow-up. Finally, Study 5 examines the specificity of our findings using a psychiatric control group.
