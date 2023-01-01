Abstract

Individuals with schizophrenia are at increased risk for suicide. However, much less is known about suicide risk among individuals with schizotypic features. To address this gap in the literature, the current report examines the relationship between positive schizotypy and suicide risk using five distinct samples. Each of these five studies addresses unique, but complementary, questions regarding the relationship between positive schizotypy and suicide risk. Studies 1 and 2 investigate the cross-sectional relationship between perceptual aberrations and suicidal ideation. Study 3 examines the relationship between suicidal ideation and multiple positive schizotypic features (perceptual aberrations, magical thinking, paranoia, and referential thinking). Study 4 investigates the long-term relationship between perceptual aberrations and suicide risk through a 17-year follow-up. Finally, Study 5 examines the specificity of our findings using a psychiatric control group.



RESULTS across all five studies support a relationship between suicide risk and positive schizotypy. Specifically, perceptual aberrations were associated with suicide risk both cross-sectionally and longitudinally.



RESULTS also suggest that individuals with positive schizotypic features have rates of suicidal ideation that are comparable to those with high negative affect and are significantly greater than healthy controls. Taken together, these findings establish an empirical connection between positive schizotypy and suicide risk, thus expanding the purview of the suicide risk construct. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

