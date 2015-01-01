Abstract

CONTEXT: Child Protective Services (CPS) reports and health records (hospital inpatient and emergency department visits) are the primary data sources to measure child maltreatment; yet, they are not linked at the state or national level. Linking provides novel insight into the demographic characteristics of the populations served by one or both agencies, thus informing opportunities for prevention and intervention.



OBJECTIVE: This study compares children identified as maltreated in health records (based on International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification [ICD-10-CM] codes indicating suspected or confirmed child maltreatment) and/or CPS reports.



DESIGN: Three mutually exclusive comparison groups were created: group 1- children with a nonfatal hospitalization and/or emergency department visit with a maltreatment ICD-10-CM code and an investigated CPS report; group 2- children with a maltreatment ICD-10-CM code in a health record without an investigated CPS report; and group 3- children with an investigated CPS report without a health record with a maltreatment ICD-10-CM code. Descriptive statistics and tests for statistically significant differences were conducted. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Wisconsin children with maltreatment ICD-10-CM code in health record and/or CPS-investigated report from 2018 to 2019. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Demographic and maltreatment type differences between groups.



RESULTS: Group 1 children were significantly younger than those in other groups (P <. 001), and group 2 children were significantly more female (69.6%; P <.001). Black children were overrepresented in all groups and most disproportionate among group 1 (39.5%; P <.001). Maltreatment type also differed significantly across groups.



CONCLUSIONS: CPS staff and health providers encounter overlapping and nonoverlapping populations of children experiencing different types of maltreatment. Although interventions may be tailored toward the type of maltreatment and other relevant child characteristics, all populations could benefit from referrals and access to supportive social services. Agency contact provides an opportunity to intervene and support at-risk children and families.

Language: en