Abstract

PURPOSE: The suicide rate among farmers is higher than that of the overall working population. Literature on farmer mental health in Georgia (GA) has been scarce and mostly focused on suicide as a result. Literature on stressors or coping are mostly qualitative studies. This study looks at the influence of being a first-generation farmer on farm-related stressors and coping mechanisms.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study inventories mental well-being, stressors, and coping mechanisms for different types of farmers in GA, USA. The online survey ran from January 2022 through April 2022. Participants (N = 1,288) were asked about demographics, work descriptors, health care access, specific stressors, stress levels, and coping mechanisms.



FINDINGS: Two-thirds of our sample were first-generation farmers. First-generation farmers had a higher stress score on average, as well as being more likely to feel depressed, and feel hopeless. They also showed less diverse coping mechanisms than generational farmers, with alcohol in their top 3 coping mechanisms. First-generation farmers were also much more likely to experience suicidal ideation: 9% daily and 61% at least once in the past year (vs generational: 1% daily; 20% once in the past year). Binary logistic regression indicated that having more diverse coping mechanisms is a protective factor against suicidal ideation within the previous year. The same model indicated that being a farm owner or farm manager, being first-generation, being unhappy with one's role, feeling sad or depressed, and feeling hopeless were all risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS: First-generation farmers experience more stress and exhibit more risk factors for suicidal ideation than generational farmers.

