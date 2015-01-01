|
Citation
Dang N, Khunte M, Zhong A, Chatterjee A. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
PMID
37096779
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The opioid epidemic claimed 68,630 lives in 2020 in the United States. It reached record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public comprehension of naloxone, the reversal agent for opioid overdoses, is necessary for its broad uptake and the prevention of opioid-related deaths. This study assesses whether online patient education materials for naloxone meet national readability guidelines. It further compares the readability of naloxone materials to that of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) materials, given that the latter is an established and widespread life-saving procedure.
