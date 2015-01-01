|
Atreya A, Chhetri UD, Shrestha S, Menezes RG, Nepal S, Sainju SS. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37096345
Children who experience violence are more prone to develop high-risk behaviour, mental illness and anxiety disorder. Nepalese law is against any form of physical violence but corporal punishment by parents on children continues in patriarchal Nepalese society. We describe a case of a young boy who attempted suicide twice due to maltreatment and discuss the legal and social issues involved.
suicide; self-harm; poisoning; Child abuse; corporal punishment