SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Atreya A, Chhetri UD, Shrestha S, Menezes RG, Nepal S, Sainju SS. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/00258172231163435

PMID

37096345

Abstract

Children who experience violence are more prone to develop high-risk behaviour, mental illness and anxiety disorder. Nepalese law is against any form of physical violence but corporal punishment by parents on children continues in patriarchal Nepalese society. We describe a case of a young boy who attempted suicide twice due to maltreatment and discuss the legal and social issues involved.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; self-harm; poisoning; Child abuse; corporal punishment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print