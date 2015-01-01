Abstract

Self-strangulation is an uncommon method of suicide. The body was found lying on the floor in front of the "multi-gym" inside the gym in the basement of the deceased's house. It was initially presented as a case of sudden death, but during autopsy, a ligature mark was noted over the deceased's neck and bilateral temporal regions along with findings supportive of ligature strangulation. A visit was made to the crime scene. A plausible reconstruction of events suggested that the deceased had used the metallic rope of the multi-gym for this purpose. The rope was connected to weights from one end, passed through a pulley and connected to a rod at the other end. Its width and pattern matched with the ligature mark. The deceased wound the rod end of the rope around his neck and entangled the rod to the rope over his head so that the weight attached to the other end tightened the rope around his neck and strangled him. As the rope unravelled, gravity caused the body to fall to the ground while the rope with the rod resumed its normal position due to the pull of the weight attached at the opposite end. This case is reported for its rarity and the unusual means used to commit suicide by self-strangulation.

