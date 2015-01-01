SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roche JS, Carter PM, Zeoli AM, Cunningham RM, Zimmerman MA. Milbank Q. 2023; 101(S1): 579-612.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Milbank Memorial Fund, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1468-0009.12621

PMID

37096629

PMCID

PMC10126989

Abstract

Policy Points Firearm injury is a leading cause of death in the United States, with fatality rates increasing 34.9% over the past decade (2010-2020). Firearm injury is preventable through multifaceted evidence-based approaches. Reviewing past challenges and successes in the field of firearm injury prevention can highlight the future directions needed in the field. Adequate funding, rigorous and comprehensive data availability and access, larger pools of diverse and scientifically trained researchers and practitioners, robust evidence-based programming and policy implementation, and a reduction in stigma, polarization, and politicization of the science are all needed to move the field forward.


Language: en

Keywords

Homicide; Humans; United States; Violence; injury; suicide; violence; *Suicide; *Firearms; firearm; *Wounds, Gunshot

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print