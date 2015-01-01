Abstract

In 2021, suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the United States, changing from the 10th leading cause in 2019 and the 12th leading cause in 2020 (1). As the second leading cause of death in people aged 10-34 and the fifth in people aged 35-54, suicide contributes to premature mortality (1). After peaking in 2018, rates declined through 2020 but then increased again in 2021, according to provisional data (2,3). This report updates previous data by presenting final suicide rates from 2001 through 2021 by sex and age as well as rates by race and Hispanic origin for 2020 and 2021.

Language: en