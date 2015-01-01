|
Citation
|
Falcó R, Piqueras JA, Moreno-Amador B, Soto-Sanz V, Marzo JC. Psicothema 2023; 35(2): 129-139.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37096407
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people aged 15-29 in Spain. It is imperative to detect cases with suicidal risk for early intervention. The purpose of the study was to examine the self-reported presence of suicide spectrum indicators using a trichotomous rating scale: no, yes, prefer not to say. This last alternative was intended to safeguard the sensitive nature of the phenomenon and explore its clinical character.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Spain; *Suicidal Ideation; Self Report; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology