|
Citation
|
Sánchez-Jiménez V, Rodríguez-deArriba ML, Stefanelli F, Nocentini A. Psicothema 2023; 35(2): 189-201.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37096413
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Validated measures of cyber dating violence are scarce and have barely explored the sexual dimension. The present study advanced this line of research by developing a new instrument that differentiates between sexual, verbal and control dimensions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; *Bullying; Sexual Behavior; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; *Adolescent Behavior/psychology; *Crime Victims/psychology; Aggression/psychology