Oh H, Du J, Karcher NR, van der Ven E, Devylder JE, Smith L, Koyanagi A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37093229
BACKGROUND: Various forms of interpersonal abuse (e.g., physical, emotional, sexual) and cannabis use across the lifespan have both been known to increase odds of psychotic experiences; however, there have been few studies examining their separate and joint effects in the United States.
Trauma; Cannabis; Psychosis; Adversity; Interpersonal abuse