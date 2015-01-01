|
Citation
|
Boessen A, Omori M, Greene C. J. Quant. Criminol. 2023; 39(1): 187-249.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Over the last 40 years, considerable changes have occurred in both education and crime, and in this study, we examine the longer-term consequences of education for violence in communities. We argue that the impact of education on crime depends on the temporal and spatial context of educational levels. Specifically, we focus on whether the type of educational attainment matters and the broader historical context. We also examine whether these patterns are robust for different regions of the city and racial/ethnic compositions of neighborhoods.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Communities and crime; Educational attainment; Longitudinal; neighborhood studies